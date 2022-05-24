Parts of Accra have been submerged for the second time in four days.

The latest incident happened when the rain started at midnight of Tuesday, May 24.

Some areas in the capital affected include Kaneshie, Adabraka, Weija, Teshie, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Dansoman, Tse Addo and Tesano among others.

The torrential rain which has lasted over 7 hours has caused many residents to abandon their homes and seek shelter elsewhere.

Waking up in Accra today… how’s your morning going? pic.twitter.com/KAmjKnkEXf — Cooper Inveen (@cinveen) May 24, 2022

The previous incident on Saturday night saw a similar situation where many were left counting their losses after the downpour.

Today, social media is back within the cycle as the platforms are awash with images of flooded areas homes and cries for help.

Please people going to Gomoa, CapeCoast, mankessim, Takoradi and Nzema should hold on, the road is blocked because of the rain



People going to Amasaman, nsawam should hold on. Those from nsawam coming to Accra should also hold on



Circle too is flooded #AccraFloods — Kwesi Picasso.eth 🐺 (@Donsarkcess) May 24, 2022

Below are some reactions on social media.

Seeing Accra flooded indeed breaks my heart — Obedient Ankrah (@ObedientAnkrah) May 24, 2022

Those coming to towards kaneshie to Accra and circle….unless u find another rout 🌨🌨🌨⛈ pic.twitter.com/DE0JWHAtsi — Wellington🔞 (@kash_phama07) May 24, 2022