Parts of Accra have been submerged for the second time in four days.
The latest incident happened when the rain started at midnight of Tuesday, May 24.
Some areas in the capital affected include Kaneshie, Adabraka, Weija, Teshie, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Dansoman, Tse Addo and Tesano among others.
The torrential rain which has lasted over 7 hours has caused many residents to abandon their homes and seek shelter elsewhere.
The previous incident on Saturday night saw a similar situation where many were left counting their losses after the downpour.
Today, social media is back within the cycle as the platforms are awash with images of flooded areas homes and cries for help.
Below are some reactions on social media.