Kylian Mbappe says the dream of one day playing for Real Madrid is “never over” despite opting to sign a new contract and stay at Paris St-Germain.

The France striker, 23, rejected a move to the Spanish champions at the weekend to sign a new three-year contract PSG.

However, speaking to BBC Sport’s Guillem Balague on Monday, Mbappe has not ruled out a move to Real later in his career.

“You never know what can happen in the future,” he said.

“I give up to think about the future, I only think about the present and the present is I signed a new contract for three years more at Paris St-Germain.”

Asked if signing the contract meant the Real Madrid dream was over, Mbappe said: “Never over.”

‘To be a great player you have to be honest’

Kylian Mbappe’s new deal keeps him at PSG until 2025

Spain’s La Liga reacted angrily to the news, calling the deal “scandalous”.

Mbappe, regarded as one of the best players in the world, says he spoke to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez directly to inform him of his decision before signing the contract extension at PSG.

“It was last week I made the decision to stay,” he added.

“First of all I spoke to the president of Real Madrid because I have a lot of respect for him and the club. I think it was important to say it personally that I wasn’t going to go.

“To be a great player [you have] to be honest and everything was great and good because we have a good relationship.”

‘I’ve always stayed focused on the pitch’

Speculation about Mbappe’s future gathered pace towards the end of the season although the forward says he never let it distract him from his duty on the pitch.

Mbappe scored 28 goals in Ligue 1 to help PSG win the title.

“I am 100% focused on my game,” he said.

“I didn’t have to follow [the speculation]. During the season I was focused 100% because I had individual goals and collective goals.

“It was important to stay focused on the pitch and make my decision when the season was over.”

‘I want to give pleasure to people’

Kylian Mbappe helped France win the World Cup in 2018

Mbappe, a World Cup winner with France, says he is now looking forward to playing in many more important games for his club and country.

“I have played in amazing games and important games,” he said. “I played in a World Cup and won a World Cup so I am happy and I want to continue this way.

“I always want to give pleasure to people because I was young and in the stadium and I enjoyed the time when I came to watch some players and now it is my turn to give pleasure to people and to be respectful on and off the pitch.

“I try to be an example because I know a lot of young guys watch me all the time and I want to give them the best way to enjoy life, even if it is not as a football player. You have to enjoy and stay focused on the real things of life.”

Staying in France key for Mbappe

Speaking earlier on Monday in a news conference, Mbappe said his decision to remain at PSG was partly based on sentimental reasons and believes there are “more wonderful chapters to write” at the club.

“Leaving my country isn’t the right thing,” he said.

“There is a sentimental aspect to this. It is my country.

“The ongoing project has changed as well. That has made me want to stay here because I don’t think my story is over yet.

“That goes for me collectively and individually. I think there are many more wonderful chapters to write.”

‘We want to win the Champions League’

Kylian Mbappe formed a formidable front three with Neymar and Lionel Messi last season

Mbappe started his career at Monaco before moving to PSG in 2017, initially on loan before joining permanently.

Since being at the club he has won four Ligue 1 titles and three French Cups.

Champions League success has so far eluded PSG but the club’s president Nasser Al-Khelaifi believes that, with Mbappe now staying, European glory can be achieved.

“We want to create more trophies. We have won plenty so far, we want to win many more,” he said.

“We want to win the Champions League. We are headed down the same path with our sporting goals.”

There had been reports PSG offered Mbappe more control over sporting decisions in an effort to convince him to stay.

But the forward said his sole focus and responsibility for the club is what he can do on the pitch.

“I remain a footballer, who is part of a team, and I will not go beyond this role,” added Mbappe.

“Everyone knows that last year I wanted to leave and I was convinced that it was the best choice, but the years go by and things change.”

‘Ligue 1 needs respect as well’

In its response to Mbappe’s decision to stay at PSG, La Liga announced plans to file a complaint to Uefa as well as French and EU authorities.

As well as calling the deal “scandalous”, La Liga president Javier Tebas said it “threatens the economic sustainability of European football”.

But Al-Khelaifi responded: “Maybe it is a good thing if Ligue 1 is doing better than La Liga.

“La Liga isn’t what it was three or four years ago. I have respect for all the clubs, but we need respect as well.

“We have the best player in the world, that’s what matters to us. As for what other people are saying, that is not an issue. I am not listening to that.”