Aaron Ramsdale “will be looking for another club” after losing his number one spot to David Raya, according to Brad Friedel.

The Gunners’ goalkeeper has found himself on the bench since the Spain international made his debut against Everton and former Tottenham shotstopper Friedel believes he won’t be hanging around if that situation continues.

“I think [Arsenal] have two of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League,” Friedel told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.

“I think [Mikel] Arteta made a choice and the goalkeeping coach and the staff and analytics, everybody made a decision that they wanted Raya. When they made that decision for whatever the fee was, he’s coming in as the number one.

“When you saw Raya get his opportunity in the Premier League then followed up in the midweek Champions League, I think that was the writing on the wall that he was now the number one. I thought Ramsdale last season was excellent and you’re probably looking at if Raya stays fit then he’s the number one and Ramsdale will be looking for another club.”

Arsenal manager Arteta played down the goalkeeping change last week when he said: “I cannot have two players like this in one position and not play them. David has tremendous qualities like Aaron has, like Karl [Hein] has, but we have to use them you know.”

But Friedel feels constantly swapping the pair won’t work, adding: “You can’t job-share number-one goalkeepers and if you do you can only do it for a very short period of time.

“Ramsdale will be wanting to play and he should because he’s good enough to be a number-one goalkeeper somewhere in the Premier League and if not the Premier League then somewhere in one of Europe’s top leagues.

“It’s hard to move in January and I’m sure Arsenal won’t deal with a move in January, so I’m going to assume in the next summer transfer window we’re going to see Ramsdale on the move.”

