Parliament, in the coming days, will investigate the leaked take making waves in both traditional and social media over a plot to sack Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr Akuffo Dampare.

Parliament has agreed to investigate the matter to unravel persons behind and the authenticity and recommendations therein.

It was the Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, who doubles as the MP for Ellembele, who brought the issue to the attention of the House and called for the investigation.

Members were allowed to comment on the motion to allow the legislature go into the matter. Members of the Minority Caucus said the content in the said tape undermines the peace and security of the state, especially going into elections 2024.

On the other hand, the Majority members said the leaked tape could be handled by the Minister without Parliament devoting time into it.

The Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, insisted that the Minority was engaging in presumptions and inviting issues into yet-to-be authenticated leaked tape and those behind it.

Mt Dery said the government was satisfied with the work of the IGP and had no intention to remove him.

Again, he assured the country that the peace of the country was intact and will be intact before, during and after the elections.

The Speaker, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, however, adopted the statement for the investigation.