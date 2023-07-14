Ghana Premier League returnees, Bofoakwa Tano, have appointed former Ghana international, Frimpong Manso, as their new head coach ahead of the new season.

The Sunyani-based club secured promotion back to the topflight after more than a decade in the Division One League.

Bofoakwa defeated Techiman Eleven Wonders in the final playoffs at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Manso replaces Fuseini Abubakar who guided the team to secure promotion back to the Ghana Premier League.

Fuseini won’t be able to lead the Sunyani-based club in the Ghanaian top flight because he does not hold a CAF A License certificate.

Lets Welcome Coach FM 🤝#BofoAba pic.twitter.com/Or7Kw5Ylfj — Bofoakwa Tano FC (@bofoakwatano) July 14, 2023

“We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Coach Frimpong Manso as our new Head Coach to lead our football club into an exciting new chapter!” the club wrote on social media on Friday.

“He comes in with an impressive track record and a wealth of experience on and off the Field. Let’s Welcome Coach FM. #BofoAba.”

The former Ghana international has also managed Nkoranza Warriors, Eleven Wonders and others.