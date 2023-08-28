Former New Patriotic Party flagbearer aspirant, Kwadwo Poku, has called on President Akufo-Addo to see to the resignation of the North East Regional minister, Yidana Zakaria.

According to him, the minister had failed to prevent the electoral violence that characterized the party’s election which took place in Nalerigu.

During the Super Delegates’ Conference which was organized by the NPP to whittle down the number of flagbearer aspirants from 10 to five, the campaign coordinator of Alan Kyerematen was allegedly assaulted by some party delegates after he had protested against some electoral irregularities happening at the polling station in Nalerigu.

The representative for Kennedy Agyapong was also allegedly chased into a room by some delegates after he also protested.

Speaking on JoyFM’s Midday News, Kwadwo Poku noted that the unruly behaviour was a stain on the party’s image and as such, heads must roll.

“Everywhere in the 15 regions plus the head office it was a free and fair election. North East was not a free and fair election. That is where the rep of Alan was beaten, that is where the rep of Kennedy Agyapong was chased away.

“You guys have seen that video of Ken being upset, and he was upset because of what has happened in Nalerigu.

“I want to call on the President to let the Regional Minister resign because what happened in North East is a stain on the party and it’s sad for the internal politics of the party,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kwadwo Poku failed to qualify to the final round of elections to elect a flagbearer for the party.

According to him, he is a “beacon of hope for a lot of people who think that you have to go through certain stages in politics before you can run for flagbearer,” and is very satisfied with himself for how far he has come.