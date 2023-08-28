

The Elections Committee of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it has not received an official complaint from any aspirant or party member(s) over the conduct of the Super Delegates Conference held on Saturday, August 26.

The Vice Chairman of the Committee, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has stated.

Addressing the media on Monday, August 28, at the party’s headquarters, the Effutu lawmaker, however, said “certain individuals” will be summoned for some comments they are reported to have made.

According to him, the decision is to safeguard the image and the collective interest of all party faithful.

“Although the committee has not received any official complaints from any party member or any complaint from any of the aspirants, for the sake of the party, we have taken it upon ourselves to invite some persons to be here to back their claims.

“So the secretary of the committee will write to such persons officially,” he said.

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen in a press statement issued on Sunday, August 27, condemned an alleged assault on his North East Regional Coordinator during the NPP Super-Delegates elections.

According to him, the action was unwarranted and needless as his representative did nothing wrong at the voting centre.

The former Trades and Industry Minister said the incident was a blot on the party’s internal democratic process.

“I would, however, like to express my deep sorrow about the brutal assault on my polling agent in the North East Region. This is an indelible blot on the integrity of the internal democratic process within the NPP,” he said.

“I wish my colleague a speedy recovery and God’s manifold blessings and would like to assure him and his family of my unwavering support for his well-being,” an excerpt of his release said.

Also, in a widely circulated viral video on social media and mainstream media, Kennedy Agyapong also threatened some personalities of the party during the NPP’s Special Electoral College Election.

His outburst was based on an allegation that his polling agent for the North East Region was threatened and sacked from the polling station.

Meanwhile, Mr Afenyo-Markin says all the 10 aspirants will be invited to give their views or concerns on the exercise.

“Again, we will invite all aspirants to hear from them. They can be here personally or their authorised representatives,” he added.