An aspiring flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kojo Nsafoah Poku, has expressed high hopes for the party’s forthcoming Special Delegates Congress.

He was confident of being part of the top five to contest the presidential slot in the primary scheduled for November 4.

“I’m 99% confident of being part of the top five, the one percent is for the ‘fear delegates’ factor. I am more than confident because of what I’ve been told and the work I have done. I’ve done the work and it will show on Saturday,” he said on Accra-based Neat FM.

He indicated that whoever comes at the top of the five on Saturday’s polls has not cemented his victory in the actual presidential primary.

The energy expert explained that the party bigwigs, regional, constitutional, and past national executives who make up the Super Delegates see politics in a different way from how delegates see it.

“I’ve said that there’s no winner on Saturday. Some are saying some will have a landslide victory, it doesn’t matter, so long as you are part of the top five you are a winner.”

“Maybe it’s a confidence booster for some people but to me, if that’s what you’re relying on to say that you’ll win the November 4 elections then I’m sorry. It’s a different conversation, over 230,000 delegates voting on November 4 is the real deal,” he added.

He asserted that polls that do not include his name as part of the top five to be elected as the party’s presidential candidate are not credible.

To him, the predictions are nowhere near a reflection of what’s on the ground, adding that the polls are a figment of people’s imagination.

Over 900 delegates will partake in Saturday’s congress to cut down the number of presidential aspirants from ten to five.

Alan Kyerematen, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and Kennedy Agyapong have been tipped as the front runners among the five candidates likely to easily cross the first hurdle of the race on August 26.

The other aspirants are Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Boakye Agyarko, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, Joe Ghartey and Francis Addai-Nimoh.

