Ghanaian singer and media personality, Mzbel, has warmed the hearts of her fans and followers with a heartwarming video featuring her adorable baby girl.

The video, posted on Mzbel’s Instagram account, captures the precious moments of joy and laughter shared between the mother and her little one.

In the video, Mzbel’s baby girl, Nana Hemaa Adepa, is seen giggling and playing, radiating pure happiness.

The loving bond between the two is evident, as Mzbel engages with her baby in playful interactions.

The infectious laughter of the baby has struck a chord with fans who were oohing and aahing in the comment section.

The comments section of the post is flooded with messages of adoration, well-wishes, and compliments for the adorable baby girl.

MORE

Mzbel, who has always been open about her life and experiences on social media, has been sharing glimpses of her journey as a new mother.

Video below: