Residents of Dambai in the Oti regional capital are calling on authorities to fix the deplorable Dambai town roads.

The Dambai town roads project which was awarded in 2018 to City Construction Limited has since been abandoned after the 2020 general election making it impassable for motorists and commuters.

Adom News’ checks revealed that the contractor working on the Dambai town roads has abandoned and left site due to financial and some contractual issues.

Speaking in an interview with some residents, they complained about deplorable state of town roads in the area and threatened not to vote in the upcoming general election if the roads are not fixed.

The residents expressed worry that even the road leading to the Oti Regional Minister’s office was impassable whilst there were a lot of facilities that render services to the people in the area.

Commenting on this, the Oti Regional Minister, Joshua Makubu, sided with his people and expressed concern about the deplorable situation of the roads in the Regional capital.

He said there have been several engagements with the feeder roads department after realising that the contractor working on the project was packing off from site.

He assured that efforts were being made through the minister for Roads and Highways and other executives to call the contractor back to site to complete the project for easy movement.

