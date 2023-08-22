The 2023 edition of the Chale Wote Street Art Festival kicked off with a procession on Monday, August 21, 2023.

After 12 years of hosting the annual event at James Town in Accra, the organisers changed the venue for the 13th edition of the Arts Festival to the Black Star Square.

The procession on Monday was a walk from the Osu Castle through some principal streets within Osu with participants clad in white outfits.

Mzbel

A delegation led by some traditional leaders of the Osu Traditional Area and the Founder of the Chale Wote Festival, Mantse Aryeequaye, carried out some rites to announce to the community the commencement of the event.

Mantse Aryeequaye ,founder of Chale Wote

Traditional leader pouring libation

With the white regalia symbolising peace and good fortunes, the traditional leaders poured libations to bless the street and prevent any form of accident or bad omen during and after the event.

Ghanaian musician, Mzbel, joined the delegation.

Chale Wote is a platform that brings arts, music, dance, culture, and performance out into the streets.

Over the years, it has attracted many tourists across the globe to the country’s capital, boosting the tourism sector.

Some major activities for the 13th edition of the festival include photo exhibitions, street painting, graffiti murals, interactive installations, street boxing, movie screening, processions, design labs, movie screenings, and more.

This year’s edition promises to be a better experience as it officially partners with Multimedia Group Limited.

Adomonline.com’s Joseph Odotei was present at the procession and captured these interesting shots:

Nuumo Noi Sekan III pouring libation

Traditional leader

MORE: