I almost lost my life – Mzbel

Ghanaian songstress Mzbel, whose real name is Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, has revealed how she almost lost her life due to her unwavering political endorsement in the build up to the 2016 election.

Without mentioning names, Mzbel revealed she received threats for going all out for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

She disclosed this in an interview on Accra-based 3FM as she recounted some attacks she suffered.

“I have been through a lot because of politics. I have been attacked in traffic, at home, and on stage. A grown woman actually egged me on stage because of politics,” she recounted.

As a result of these experiences, Mzbel noted that although she will engage in political activities in 2024, it will be in moderation.

“I am still a member of the NDC, but I will not campaign like before because I am not a politician, and if I knew certain things back then, I would have campaigned in a different way.

“So this time around, I will not come openly, but I know how I will support my party,” she said.

