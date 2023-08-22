Maame Akua Austin, a well-known presenter from Adom TV, has shared her perspective on the idea of older women dating younger men.

She openly expressed her disbelief in this concept, stating that she no longer possesses the same energy she had during her younger years.

Consequently, she believes that pursuing a romantic relationship with a younger man would bring about challenges for her.

Maame Akua elaborated on her stance, revealing that she places less emphasis on matters of sexual intimacy.

As a result, she feels that she wouldn’t be able to match the energy and desires of a younger partner.

The relationship expert emphasized that the prospect of dating a younger man could prove draining for her, as she has moved on from the realm of physical intimacy since her divorce, further noting that her ex-husband has since passed away.

In addition to her thoughts on the matter, Maame Akua conveyed her belief that older women who engage in relationships with younger men often do so primarily for the sake of sexual compatibility, suggesting that other aspects might be of lesser importance to them.