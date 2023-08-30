Vanessa Nicole, a renowned Ghanaian actress, has captured everyone’s attention at the Ridge Condos All-Black Party with her remarkable beauty and impressive dance skills.

Notably, she had once been in a relationship with the comic actor Funny Face.

Vanessa Nicole was among the standout female figures during the two-day event in Kumasi, showcasing her bold fashion choices.

As a mother of twins, she confidently showcased her curves in a form-fitting black dress, complemented by her signature African braided hairstyle.

Enhancing her ensemble, Vanessa Nicole adorned herself with a trio of stud earrings, nose rings, and bracelets, adding to her striking appearance while joyfully dancing with her friends amidst the gathering of celebrities in Kumasi.

Vanessa Nicole’s appearance at the Ridge Condos All-Black Party left no room for disappointment. In another viral video, she exuded confidence in a black dress that elegantly revealed her cleavage.