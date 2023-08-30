Nigerian musician Burna Boy has had cause to stand up for Ghanaian jollof when the opportunity arose despite the unending food rivalry between the two countries.

It all ensued during an interview on Complex about his new album ‘segwayed’ into a pop quiz over his ability to identify the different types of delicacies Africa has to offer.

The dish on the chopping board was ‘Jollof’.

It is a rice-based dish from West Africa typically made with tomatoes, onions, spices, and vegetables among other accompaniments.

While Burna Boy successfully identified Nigerian and Senegalese jollof rice, his confidence wavered when he encountered what he considered to be subpar jollof.

Burna boy (@burnaboy) is defending Ghana jollof on the international front 🔥🇬🇭🍛 pic.twitter.com/ah0leJtnNy — The Culture Joint (@CultureJoint) August 29, 2023

Although he mistook the origin of the third plate, suggesting it might be from Kenya, he wasn’t entirely off the mark in terms of the quality assessment.

Unfortunately for Burna Boy, his guess was incorrect, and he was informed that the jollof rice he deemed less flavorful actually hailed from Ghana.

He was visibly surprised claiming that his experiences with Ghana’s jollof were very different as this particular plate did not meet that standard.

“Ghana jollof is way better than this even if Ghana jollof is bottom of my list, it is a lot better than this. The real Ghana jollof is a lot better than this,” he insisted.