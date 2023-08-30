The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, has hinted at considering cornbread as a substitute for Senior High Schools (SHSs) nationwide.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, the Abetifi Member of Parliament (MP) said the initiative has been on his mind for some time now, given the cost of importing wheat for bread.

“It’s maize with a bit of cassava flour, and since we don’t produce wheat in Ghana, we don’t have to always import it since it has the same nutritional value as maize,” he said.

Mr Acheampong touted it as a good idea that will save the nation money, adding there will be a bumper harvest of maize this year.

He has, therefore, announced plans to engage the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, on the way forward.

“I want us to conduct a survey in our schools because the cornbread is very nice and the students will enjoy it,” he added.

ALSO READ: