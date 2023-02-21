The Minister-designate for Food and Agriculture says he was surprised when he found out that the Buffer Stock Company was struggling.

According to Bryan Acheampong, the food supply company is also facing challenges in other areas apart from the initial seed capital.

“I was surprised myself when I found out that Buffer Stock is struggling. To the extent that they had the opportunity to feed the Free SHS programme, they have supplied quiet a lot but they are not getting paid in time,” he said.

He made this comment when he appeared before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Monday.

According to him, when appointed as the sector minister, “ this is something that I will push to reverse immediately.”

He added that although aware of the current challenges, he would advocate strongly for the Buffer Stock Company to be well-positioned.

“Ranking, be assured I am going to work with you to ensure that Buffer Stock is resourced to do what is supposed to do,” he noted.