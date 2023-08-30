Member of Parliament (MP)for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong, has called on the five New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopefuls to withdraw from the race.

According to him, the spirit of the NPP has been set with Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s victory at the Super Delegates Conference.

It will therefore be the right thing for the other aspirants to withdraw from the contest and throw their support behind Dr Bawumia.

“We are in a very difficult place, and I pray my seniors will see what I see and withdraw from the race. At any point in time, the NPP has a spirit and it will always punch no matter how hard you try and this time it is behind Bawumia and you can’t fight it,” he said.

The lawmaker, who doubles as Minister for Food and Agriculture, made these remarks on Asempa FM Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

“I know the state the NPP is in. I will be grateful to the NPP and every Ghanaian that because of the time, the acrimony, the things people will say, and the fact that the spirit of the party has been set, we can forge ahead to break the 8. We need time to avoid opening of cracks,” he appealed.

To Mr Acheampong, those who give up now will be remembered by the party, hence, the aspirants should sit down and consider his appeal.

“Some aspirants have been completely shut out in some of the regions. They had zero, but Bawumia had 100% in some of the regions, but going forward, people should take a cue from where we are going,” he added.

Dr Bawumia secured a landslide victory in the election that took place last Saturday with a total of 629 votes, representing 68.15% of the votes.

His close contender, Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, came in second with 132 votes, making 14.30%, while former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen placed third with 95 votes making 10.29%.

