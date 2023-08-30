An alleged gay teacher has been assaulted at Prestea in the Western Region over an alleged affair with another man.

According to reports, the teacher was beaten and injured for engaging in sexual intercourse with his fellow man.

This reportedly occurred while he was on his way home from his supposed partner’s house.

Though his partner was not at the scene, residents alleged that, he has indeed confirmed that the teacher forcibly had unnatural carnal knowledge with him.

The suspect has since left the town after the public humiliation.