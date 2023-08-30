President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has officially commissioned what is now considered the largest salt company in Africa, the Electrochem Salt Mine and Processing Plant, located in Ada within the Greater Accra region of Ghana.

This monumental achievement marks a significant step forward for Ghana’s industrial and economic growth.

During the commissioning ceremony, President Akufo-Addo expressed his delight that the Ada Songor salt area had found an investor and had successfully transformed into a thriving enterprise that benefits both the local communities and the nation at large.

The $88 million industry is poised to receive full support from the government to ensure its prosperity and contribution to the nation’s economic landscape.

The President further emphasized that Electrochem’s success would extend beyond Ghana’s borders, as the company is set to export salt to other African countries, in alignment with the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). This highlights the significant role that the salt mine will play in advancing regional trade and cooperation.

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor also highlighted the transformative impact of Electrochem.

He noted that, Ghana’s partnership with Electrochem, positions the nation to maximise the utilisation of its natural resources and contribute to its self-reliance.

The Group Chairman of McDan, the parent company of Electrochem, Dr. Daniel McKorley shared his vision for the company’s future growth.

Currently employing 3,000 individuals, he said Electrochem is committed to creating an additional 3,000 jobs, thereby significantly contributing to local employment opportunities.

Dr. McKorley also revealed the company’s intention to establish a port and a Chemical Research University in Ada, underscoring their dedication to the holistic development of the area.

In his call to action, Dr. McKorley urged the government to support the infrastructure development of the Ada region.

Specifically, he appealed for the construction of two major roads and a jetty, which would enhance the logistical operations of the salt mine and bolster its potential to make a lasting impact on the region’s socio-economic landscape.