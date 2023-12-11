The Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) has replaced defective trolleys at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The move of GACL is timely, considering the inflow of travelers into the country for the Christmas festivities.

This comes about two months after some passengers on Asempa FM’s Aburokyire Nkommo, expressed concerns about defective trolleys still in use at the facility.

The defects, according to them, included broken handles, wobbly wheels, and non-functioning brakes, a situation which had clearly reached a critical point.

They therefore called on GACL to as a matter of urgency to resolve the situation to ensure the safety of passengers.

One of the passengers, Mama Joe, said her suitcase tumbled on the ground after a trolley she was using snapped out of her hand.

Mama Joe, who works at Koln Airport in Germany, proposed payment for the use of trolleys to cater for their maintenance.

Though some passengers may raise issues, she noted the safety of users will be assured if the trolleys are in good shape.

The passengers further suggested a regular maintenance schedule to ensure trolleys are in good shape.

ALSO READ: