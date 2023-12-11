Romelu Lukaku scored but was later sent off as nine-man Roma held on for a point at home to Fiorentina in Serie A.

The Belgium striker headed the hosts into an early lead from Paulo Dybala’s classy outside-of-the-boot cross.

Lucas Martinez Quarta’s glancing header brought Fiorentina level midway through the second half after Roma’s Nicola Zalewski collected a second booking.

Lukaku was given a straight red for a studs-up foul on Christian Kouame three minutes from the end but Roma held out.

Fiorentina ended a feisty game with 10 men after Nikola Milenkovic’s dismissal deep into stoppage time.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma are fourth in Serie A after 15 games, 13 points behind leaders Inter Milan. Fiorentina are a point behind Roma in seventh.