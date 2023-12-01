Roma boss Jose Mourinho accused his players of taking a “superficial approach” to their 1-1 Europa League draw against Servette.

Romelu Lukaku gave the Italian side the lead in the first half but Chris Bedia levelled after the break in Geneva.

It leaves Roma in second place, two points behind leaders Slavia Prague.

“It seems that some people who don’t have much European experience play these games somewhat superficially,” said Mourinho.

“I really don’t understand. I’ve played 150 matches in the Champions League that are much more ‘important’ than this and my motivation for these matches is sky-high.

“It’s always the same lads who stay focused for 90 minutes and I don’t need to name them. Then there are people who have a bit of a superficial approach in this type of game.”

Roma need to beat Sheriff Tiraspol in their final group game and hope Slavia Prague do not beat Servette if they are to have a chance of winning the group and qualifying automatically for the last 16, with second place meaning a play-off against a side dropping down from the Champions League.

Mourinho says being in the play-offs would not be a “disaster” but accused his players of missing an opportunity to take all three points in Switzerland.

“I’m not going to make a drama out of this second place. I think it’s more of a drama that some people wasted an opportunity by playing with the same attitude we keep seeing, especially at the start of the second half when we’re in the lead,” added the former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham boss.

“There’s nothing to pay. [Manchester City boss Pep] Guardiola can make people pay for these things. If he’s not happy with someone, he says goodbye and brings in another. It’s not a problem. We don’t have that option here. Here we have a coach who has to keep hammering it in, working day after day trying to get the best out of these players.

“I’ll say it again: we have a fantastic squad, good people, professional people who love Roma and want to do well. This is more about the DNA, about your comfort zone.”