Bronny James, the son of basketball great LeBron James, has been cleared to return to basketball four months after suffering cardiac arrest.

The 19-year-old was training with his University of Southern California (USC) team when the incident happened.

James was found to have a congenital heart defect.

The James family said in a statement: “Bronny will have a final evaluation with USC staff, resume practice next week, and return to games soon after.”

The statement added: “The James family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible medical team, the entire USC community, and especially the countless friends, family and fans for their love and support. Fight on!”

James collapsed in a training session in July and spent three days in hospital before the defect, which he has had since birth, was revealed in August.

A four-time NBA champion and four-time Most Valuable Player, LeBron James, 38, has previously said he wants to extend his career long enough to be able to play in the NBA with Bronny.

The eldest of three siblings, Bronny has a younger brother, Bryce Maximus, 16, and sister, Zhuri, nine.

After an impressive basketball career at the Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles, he rejected a number of approaches from other universities to commit to USC in May.