Bronny James, the son of NBA legend LeBron, has announced he will enter the 2024 draft.

It comes less than a year after the 19-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest during practice at the University of Southern California (USC).

He had surgery to repair a congenital heart defect but returned to make his college debut for USC in December.

All-time NBA leading scorer LeBron has made no secret of his desire to share the court with his son.

The 39-year-old, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, told ESPN in 2023: “I need to be on the floor with my boy, I got to be on the floor with Bronny.”

Bronny said on Instagram: “I’ve had a year with some ups and downs but all added to growth for me as a man, student and athlete.

“I’ve made the decision to enter the NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility, and will also be entering the NCAA transfer portal.

“Thank you to USC for an amazing Freshman year, and as always thankful for my family, friends, doctors, athletic trainers and fans for their support.”

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James is regarded as one of the best basketball players in history and last month became the first NBA player to score 40,000 career points.

The 2024 NBA draft will take place on 26-27 June.