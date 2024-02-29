LeBron James scored 34 points to help the Los Angeles Lakers overcome a 21-point deficit in the final quarter to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 116-112.

The 39-year-old scored 19 of his points in that period to quieten the home fans who had seen the Clippers lead 98-77.

Anthony Davis also contributed 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Lakers.

“I was in the zone, can’t really describe it. That was just the feeling – when you feel like everything you put up is going in,” said James.

“[You] wish you could stay in it forever. [You] feel you have a superpower.

“My team-mates did a great job of continuing to find me, and I then just tried to dictate the tempo, dictate the game as we started making a run for it and getting the game closer.”

Kawhi Leonard top scored for the Clippers with 26 points but missed a shot to level with seven seconds left as they fell to a second successive defeat.

“When you’re up 21 points you can’t lose a game like that,” said Clippers coach Tyronn Lue.

“I don’t think that’s ever happened since I’ve been coaching – to lose a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter.”

The Clippers are fourth in the Western Conference standings, having played 57 of the 82 games in the regular season. The Lakers, who have won seven of their past 10, are ninth, having played 60 games.

Elsewhere, Luka Doncic registered 30 points, 11 rebounds and 16 assists as the mid-table Dallas Mavericks beat the struggling Toronto Raptors 136-125.

Nikola Jokic also got a triple double – the 124th of his career – as he contributed 14 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists for the Denver Nuggets in a 117-96 victory over the Sacramento Kings. It was a fourth successive win for the Nuggets who are third in the Western Conference.

DeMar DeRozan scored 35 points for the mid-table Chicago Bulls as they secured a double overtime 132-123 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are second in the Eastern Conference.