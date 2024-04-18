Roma progressed to the Europa League semi-finals by beating Serie A rivals AC Milan at Stadio Olimpico.

Gianluca Mancini opened the scoring for the hosts after 12 minutes before Paulo Dybala doubled Roma’s lead 10 minutes later to cement a 3-1 aggregate victory.

Daniele de Rossi’s side went down to 10 men after Mehmet Zeki Celik’s lunging challenge on Rafael Leao.

Matteo Gabbia scored a late consolation for Milan.

Defender Mancini was quickest to react to tap home Lorenzo Pellegrini’s shot after it struck the woodwork.

World Cup winner Dybala then gave the home side breathing space after he looped a brilliant effort over Mike Maignan in the Milan goal.

England international Tammy Abraham, who recently returned from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, came off the bench in the 28th minute in place of the injured Romelu Lukaku.

Roma will take on Bayer Leverkusen for a place in the Europa League final after the Bundesliga champions overcame West Ham.