A group of Ghanaian students building robots aims to bring glory to Ghana at this year’s Robotics World Championship in the USA.

Ghanaian primary and pre-tertiary students have begun constructing robots for global competitions through the study of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education.

With STEM education recognised for sharpening students’ minds, these kids have also developed easy-to-play mobile games, hoping to secure gold for Ghana at the 2024 VEX Robotics World Championship in the United States later this month.

Artificial intelligence has captured global attention, thanks to hands-on experience and guidance from dedicated coaches affiliated with numerous STEM educational foundations.

These students have refined their skills in coding, engineering, and problem-solving, crafting sophisticated robots capable of competing on a global scale.

Their confidence in their chances at the 2024 VEX Robotics World Championship is evident. Some of the students expressed their confidence, emphasising their hard work and preparation, believing they are well-equipped to win.

“To compete with others from around the world, I believe Ghanaians will excel. We’ve practiced and trained extensively, and I am confident we will perform well,” one student remarked.

“So far, we’ve created various robots, including a drive train and a cobot. Last year, I was part of the team that built the robot for the previous competition, and this year, I contributed to building the current robot,” another student added.