Marseille are through to the Europa League semi-finals after beating Benfica 4-2 on penalties at the Stade Velodrome.

Substitute Faris Moumbagna scored the only goal of the second leg after 79 minutes to take the tie to extra time with the aggregate score level at 2-2.

Marseille scored all of their penalties while Angel di Maria and Antonio Silva missed for Benfica.

The French side will take on Atalanta – who beat Liverpool – in the last four.

Having come into Thursday’s second leg trailing 2-1, Jean Louis Gasset’s side started on the front foot.

With the clock ticking down, Benfica looked to hold on to their slender lead but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang created an opportunity for Moumbagna to convert.

And in the shootout, the Stade Velodrome erupted as Luis Henrique slotted his penalty to send Marseille through.