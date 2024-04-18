Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool are still “1,000% focused” on the Europa League as they go into the second leg of their quarter-final at Atalanta requiring a huge turnaround.

Liverpool were beaten 3-0 at Anfield in the first leg but Klopp refused to admit defeat in the tie.

The German oversaw the Reds’ famous Champions League comeback from the same deficit against Barcelona in 2019.

“I’m long enough in this business to know that it’s two legs,” he said.

“It’s over when it’s over. We are allowed to play tomorrow which means it has our 1,000% focus. We are only here for one reason.”

The Europa League is the only available trophy Klopp has failed to win in his time at Liverpool and he referred to what he told the players prior to their 4-0 victory over Barcelona five years ago as he considered what was needed to stay in the competition.

“I remember that I said, ‘if we fail, let’s do it in the most beautiful way’ – and that’s exactly how I see it again,” he added.

“We want to win the game but if we want to win then we’d better play good. If you play good then we have a chance to win it. We will see.

“I cannot win the game in this press conference. That’s why I’m not really interested in the questions you are asking and what I’m answering as well. When I leave this room, finally, that is when it starts.”

Liverpool will be without Conor Bradley, who suffered an ankle injury in the home loss to Crystal Palace on Sunday, with Klopp expecting the full-back to return to training at the start of May.

Meanwhile, Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini has also warned his team against complacency as they bid to reach just their second European semi-final and first since the 1988 European Cup Winners’ Cup.

“I expect the best Liverpool possible, with a team that will come here to play all its chances. We will have to play a great game to get a result,” Gasperini said.

“We know that it will be one of the most important games in our history, if not the most important.

“But these are things that are said on the eve of the game, then comes the moment when we will have to know how to isolate ourselves.”