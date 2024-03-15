Mohammed Kudus says West Ham United has the potential to secure the Europa League title, drawing inspiration from their triumph in the UEFA Europa Conference League last season.

Ahead of their Premier League clash against Brentford at the London Olympic Stadium on Monday night, the 23-year-old expressed his optimism despite the team’s recent struggles in the league.

Despite a lacklustre performance domestically, The Hammers showcased their prowess in European competition by topping Group A in the Europa League with an impressive record of five wins in six games.

Reflecting on West Ham’s success in Europe’s secondary tournament, Kudus remains resolute about their capability to clinch the prestigious Europa League title.

“We are in Europe now and want to make an impact as we won it last year, while we also want to challenge the top six teams in the league,” he emphasized in an interview with the club website.

When asked about their chances of lifting the UEFA Europa League trophy, Kudus responded with unwavering confidence.

“Yes, 100% [we can win the UEFA Europa League]. We won the UEFA Europa Conference League last year, so we have the same mentality and approach every single game the same. It’s very possible” he stated.

Kudus played a pivotal role in West Ham United’s 4-2 victory over Brentford at home, further bolstering their campaign in both domestic and European competitions.