Jose Mourinho was sent off as Roma earned a last-gasp 1-0 victory over Monza to move up to sixth in Serie A.

Stephan El Shaarawy scored a 90th-minute winner at the Stadio Olympico, after Romelu Lukaku and Sardar Azmoun both hit the post for the hosts.

Monza were forced to play more than 50 minutes with 10 men after Danilo D’Ambrosio’s first-half dismissal.

Mourinho was then given a red card deep into injury time after making ‘crying’ gestures towards the opposition bench.

Victory saw Roma end Monza’s five-match unbeaten streak to move within three points of leaders Napoli.

“I don’t know why I got the red card, I only made a gesture to the bench, not a single word,” Mourinho said.

“We made a lot of mistakes and we suffered. It was a game with a low technical level, but a [highly] emotional one.”