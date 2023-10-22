One person has been reported dead in the Makango floods in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region, while two persons, who drowned in an attempt to cross to Yeji, have been rescued.

Ibrahim Issah, a former Assembly Member of the Makango Electoral Area, told the media that Makango and its environs, including Abelekura, Soldierkope, and Titikura got flooded due to the overflow of the Volta Lake.

Many individuals have been displaced as the flood continues to take over the Makango communities, cutting them off from other adjoining communities.

Richard Broni, the East Gonja Municipal Chief Executive, said data from the National Disaster Management Organisation indicated that about 3,300 people were displaced, and 792 houses had been submerged, so far.

There had been discussions with regional and national stakeholders to leverage support from government and private organisations to assist the affected people, he said, and advised residents to move upstream.

The residents expressed fear over more displacement and danger if the rains continued.