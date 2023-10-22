On the final day of the 2023 Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) and following up on various business matchings facilitated by the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum between Indonesian-Sudanese entrepreneurs, the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum again succeeded in facilitating the signing of a trade commitment in the form of a Letter of Intent (LoI) between Sudanese-Indonesian business actors to purchase a number of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) products from Indonesia to the Sudanese market.

The signing was carried out by Sudanese Businessman/ CEO of AlTamany, Co. Ltd. Mr Naji Elsir Mahgoub Dabi and CEO of PT Damai Karya Abadi, Mr. Vikas Dhibgra and witnessed directly by the Indonesian Ambassador to Khartoum, Mr. Sunarko.

Indonesian Ambassador Sunarko expressed his congratulations on the signing of the work contract and hopes that mutually beneficial cooperation can be carried out by both parties. The Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum continues to be committed to facilitating various business collaborations between Indonesian-Sudanese business actors for the benefit of both countries.

