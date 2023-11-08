Gospel artiste, Cecilia Marfo has revealed that fellow musician, Brother Sammy, approached her with the idea of creating social media controversy to gain attention.

She however rejected Brother Sammy’s proposition because it was against her Christian values.

Madam Marfo referred to Brother Sammy as an “attention seeker” who consistently seeks to involve himself in social media controversies for hype.

Such behavior, the woman of God stated does not befit a gospel musician.

In an interview on JoyPrime TV, Cecilia Marfo explained that, she only became aware of the concept of a “beef” when Brother Sammy explained during their encounter.

She also described as false claims that, she slapped Brother Sammy at a programme in 2017.

Cecilia Marfo expressed her frustration at being misinterpreted at any given opportunity just to destroy her ministry.