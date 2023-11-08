A parliamentary aspirant of the New Patriotic Party( NPP) at Fanteakwa South, Nana Alhaji Abdul Razak has donated an emergency care ambulance to the Fanteakwa South District of the Eastern region.

The donation was to help promote the emergency care delivery system in the area.

At an event to handover the ambulance held at Tokyo City in Nsutam, Nana Alhaji Abdul Razak said the area is accident prone hence the need for the support.

“Fanteakwa South district is a hotspot in terms of road accidents, so when I heard their ambulance has broken down, I was touched to give a helping hand” he said.

The District Health Director of the area, Margaret Nyarko spoke about some of the challenges they have been encountering when the main government ambulance of the area broke down and how this new one will reduce the heavy toll.

“Today is a happy for the health fraternity at Fanteakwa. We have really faced a lot when the our National Ambulance vehicle had an accident. From March, it was hard for us to transport especially pregnant women. Thank God for this new ambulance” she added.

Also, the Eastern Regional Administrative Manager of National Ambulance Service, PAEMT Micheal Gaani on behalf CEO, Professor Ahmed Nuhu Zakariah thanked Nana Alhaji Abdul Razak for the donation and urged others to emulate this kind of gesture.