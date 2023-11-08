At least over 200 events have been approved by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) ahead of the Christmas and New Year festivities in Ghana, the Head of Corporate Affairs of GTA, Jones Haruna Nelson has said.

Ghana has over the past few years become the preferred destination for those in the diaspora and Ghanaians living abroad for the celebration of Christmas and New Year.

Speaking on Accra-based Asaase Radio, Mr Nelson said security measures are also being put in place to ensure the safety of visitors in the country.

“This time around, the events have become an attraction in itself … that is why we had December in Ghana, trying to leverage on the events and activities that we had. As I speak now, we have over 200 events which have been endorsed by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) to be hosted from December to early January,” he said.

“And then we’ve also had engagements with our stakeholders Ghana Tourism Federation, Tour Operators Union, Ghana Hoteliers, Tour Guides among others to come together … the security agencies as well have been part of this,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare has given assurance to Ghanaians and those living abroad that this year’s Christmas will be incident-free as the police are ready to protect them and their belongings.

The Police Chief urged Ghanaians in the diaspora and other nationals to make Ghana their destination of choice as they will be fully protected.

