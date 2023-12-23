President Akufo-Addo is calling on Ghanaians to give true meaning to Christmas by feeding the poor.

He has also urged the public to celebrate responsibly and in peace.

The President made call when at the 2023 Nine Lessons and Carols at the Jubilee House.



Present were the First Lady Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Vice President and flagbearer of NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Chief of Staff, Mrs. Akosua Frema Osei Opare and IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

Others were Chief of Defence Staff, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, Chief of Army Staff Major General Thomas Oppong Peprah, Chief of Naval Staff Real Admiral Issah Yakubu.

The Jubilee House events had choirs such as the Winneba Youth Choir and the Glorious Choir among others individuals performing.