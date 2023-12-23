President Akufo-Addo has charged the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to ensure the 2024 elections are held in a peaceful and serene atmosphere.

He stressed Ghana’s enviable position as a beacon of democracy and stability and urged the officers to uphold and protect this status.

The President gave the charge at the end of year West African Soldier Social Activities (WASSA) at Burma Camp in his capacity as the commander-in-chief of GAF.

He lauded GAF personnel for their commitment to safeguarding the nation’s borders, especially in the wake of recent coup d’états and insurgencies in the West African region.



Addressing the recent disputes between the Force and certain traditional authorities, regarding land conflicts, he assured of an imminent resolution.

The President also reiterated his administration’s commitment to consistently retool the Ghana Armed Forces.



Chief of the Defence Staff, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama commended government for its support.

However, he said “I’m asking that like Oliver Twist, more should be done to support the Armed Forces.”