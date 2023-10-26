The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has assured that the police are ready and prepared to deal with all persons planning to foment trouble during this year’s Christmas and New Year festivities.

Dr Dampare thus asked Ghanaians in the diaspora and other nationals to make Ghana their destination of choice as they will be fully protected.

“We want to assure you that this Christmas will be awesome. I assure you that the police will give you a double overdose of security.

“So Ghana is ready, to all the tourists I want to assure you that Ghana is ready, the police is ready, come and enjoy our hospitality. We will protect you and all your belongings,” he said.

The meeting was part of the police administration’s ongoing engagement with key stakeholders as part of security preparations ahead of the yuletide.

On Monday, the IGP and the police management board met with some Muslim leaders while on Tuesday the team engaged members of the Ghana Private Roads Transport Union (GPRTU) and members of the Creative Arts industry respectively.