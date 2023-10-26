As the sun sets over Mepe, a solemn moment of reflection descends upon the victims of the recent flooding caused by the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams.

Seeking solace in their makeshift shelters, they retire to bed with hope of a brighter day when the sun rises.

They are part of thousands along the Lower Volta Basin who have been displaced by the man-made disaster.

Photojournalist, Samuel Moore, was present at one of the camps at night in Mepe to capture these poignant moments.

Find more images below: