The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has adjourned parliamentary sitting to Thursday, June 29, 2023.

This follows the absence of over 250 Members of Parliament from today’s sitting.

JoyNews checks revealed that about six NPP MPs were present including the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu.

On the Minority side, only MP for Builsa North, James Agalga was seated.

Almost all MPs on both sides of the House are believed to be in the Assin North constituency to assist with the crucial bye-election which is currently ongoing.

A total of 41,000 voters are expected to vote in 99 polling stations in the bye-election.

The exercise was necessitated by the Supreme Court’s ruling against the former MP, Mr James Gyekye Quayson, for holding a Canadian citizenship aside from that of Ghana.

The Assin North constituency over the past few weeks has seen a lot of political activities, with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) formally ending their campaigns with rallies on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

While the NDC had retained Gyakye Quayson as its candidate although he is facing criminal charges over his 2020 Candidature, the NPP and the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) have Charles Opoku and Catherine Enyonam as their respective candidates.

Moving for the adjournment of the House, Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu said the bye-election is a serious exercise which must be given the needed attention.

“We recognise that there is a very important activity taking place outside of Parliament and many of our colleagues are deeply involved in that exercise.

“Mr. Speaker, I think it is important to observe that on this occasion (that is today’s sitting), the Majority outnumber the Minority by about 300% so I suggest we stand the questions down and deal with just the presentation of papers and when we are done we may take adjournment.

“So I will plead that we alter business for today and deal with the presentation of papers,” he told the House.

This stance was backed by the NDC’s James Agalga, resulting in the announcement by Speaker Alban Bagbin that the House sitting has been adjourned.