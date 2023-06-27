Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has said the Assin North bye-election is expected to be a closely contested race, but he believes that the governing NPP will ultimately emerge as the winner.

The NPP aims to strengthen its majority in Parliament, and securing the Assin North seat would bring their total number of seats to 138, along with the support of an independent MP.

During his visit to Assin North over the weekend, the Majority Leader observed a favourable climate for the NPP, although he acknowledged the outcome would be highly competitive.

In contrast to the Majority Leader’s assessment, MP for Dormaa Central and Ranking Member on the Works and Housing Committee, Vincent Oppong Asamoah, challenged the account put forth by the NPP.

He claims that despite allegations of vote buying against the NPP, the NDC remains confident in retaining the seat in the bye-election.

