The National Youth Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo, has allegedly been attacked by some thugs at Assin Breku in the ongoing Assin North bye-election.

Unconfirmed reports on social media indicate that Mr Opare Addo was attacked following the arrest of a supposed imposter posing as a military officer at a polling station at Assin Breku.

The National Youth Organizer of NDC, Pablo @georgeoaddo has been attacked by the NPP thugs for assisting in the arrest of military imposter from the NPP camp in the Assin North by election. @tv3_ghana @metrotvgh @utvghana @GHOneTV pic.twitter.com/vUja31nFi4 — Mr. Barnes (@IdanBarnes) June 27, 2023

The NDC youth organiser reportedly helped in the arrest of the man.

In pictures and videos shared on Twitter, the windows and windshield of the car belonging to Mr Addo were broken during the alleged attack.

The military imposter arrested at the polling station is said to have been dressed in full military attire.

Three political parties, the NPP, NDC and the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) are battling it out for the Assin North parliamentary seat today, Tuesday, June 27.

The seat became vacant after the Supreme Court on Wednesday, May 17, unanimously declared as unconstitutional the election of Mr James Gyakye Quayson as the MP for the area over dual citizenship allegations.

Nonetheless, Mr Quayson is still contesting the seat on the NDC’s ticket despite an ongoing criminal against him.