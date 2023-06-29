

Assin North Member of Parliament-elect James Gyakye Quayson says he is confident of the support of the electorate within the constituency.

This follows his victory in the recently held bye-election in the constituency.

The exercise became necessary after Parliament wrote to the Electoral Commission to declare the seat vacant.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had ruled that the Electoral Commission acted unconstitutionally in allowing Mr Quayson to contest the 2020 parliamentary election without proof of his renouncing his Canadian citizenship.

The apex court in its ruling ordered parliament to expunge Mr Quayson’s name from its records as a Member of Parliament.

It further declared that his election was unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect. His swearing-in was equally declared to be unconstitutional.

Subsequently, the Attorney General charged the former MP with forgery and perjury.

Speaking to JoyNews, Mr Quayson, who was in court this morning for his criminal trial, said the electorate within his constituency cannot be swayed by the governing New Patriotic Party.

“When it comes to the people of Assin North, nothing can break us apart. And if they (NDC) want to go for a bye-election 10 times, I will win 10 times. I can assure you that.

“They are not in for money, they are in for real development and what I can say is that I am the first gentleman of Assin North now,” he stressed.

Background

Mr Quayson won the bye-election with 17,245 votes representing 57.56% of valid votes.

His main rival, Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party polled 12,630 or 42.15% of valid votes to place second, while the Liberal Party of Ghana’s Bernice Enam Sefanu polled only 87 votes or 0.29%.

In the 2020 Parliamentary election at Assin North, Mr Quayson won with 17,498 votes representing 55.21 per cent as against the then NPP candidate Abena Durowaa Mensah’s 14,193 votes representing 44.79 per cent.

