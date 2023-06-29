For the past two months, gospel musician Nacee has been enjoying all the buzz with his new single, Aseda and claims it is the biggest song in the country at the moment.

And he is not surprised the song is currently making waves because he has always known Aseda would be a banger even before he released it a couple of months ago.

Aseda is not only doing great in Ghana but beyond the shores of the country. It’s gone viral and there is an open verse challenge on social media.

Nacee tells Graphic Showbiz in a recent interview he already knew the song was going to be big.

“The very day I recorded Aseda in 2015, I knew the song was going to be a hit. Although the content, arrangement and everything was on point, I never released it until two months ago.

“Prior to bringing it out, anyone I played Aseda to liked it and kept asking me why I was not dropping such a beautiful song. I am not surprised at all that Nigerians and people all over the world are doing the open verse challenge,” he said.

According to him, the song is flying because everyone can relate to it, adding, “The lyrics of the song is simple and talks to everyone. It’s about life, the struggles and happiness we go through”, he added.

Nacee, goes on to thank Ghanaians for accepting Aseda and making it big. “When individuals start posting your songs on their timelines and making videos of themselves dancing to it, then you know that you are doing something great. So far, I can say for a fact that Aseda is the biggest song in Ghana at the moment,” he said.