Parliament has summoned two Ministers of State to explain measures to end the perennial floods that have taken over communities.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Asenso Boakye and Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, were in the House on Thursday at the directive of the Speaker of Parliament explaining efforts and financial commitments Ghana was making to end floods.

The Committee of Works and Housing has reported to the House that the Works and Housing Ministry’s budgetary allocations have not been released.

Again, since 2021 the ministry has had only 20% of its allocations released, thereby, creating a challenge in undertaking its functions.

The Sector Minister has asked for allocations and creation of funds for desilting and management of drain storms to help solve the challenges.

Members of Parliament were not happy about the rate of floods recorded in recent times which have taken lives.

