In relating his life experiences, Dr Bawumia often narrates events in his student days, including stories of how he had to do low skilled jobs like cleaning, to supplement his funding

Hon. Adongo, NDC MP for Bolgatanga has taken issue with this, and accused Bawumia of commentary that sought to denigrate his (Bawumia’s) father, Alhaji Mumumi Bawumia.

Indeed, Dr. Bawumia has done no such thing. At every opportunity Dr Bawumia has had to talk about his father, he had extolled his father’s virtues, and thanked his late father profusely for the loving upbringing for him and his siblings, the latest occasion being last Saturday, November 4, 2023, at the Accra Sports Stadium when Bawumia assumed the flagbearership of the NPP. All of us heard the tribute he paid to his father.

Many of us who had opportunity to study abroad had one time or the other engaged in casual, temporary jobs like cleaning, restaurant or supermarket checkout work to supplement our personal housekeeping expenses.

That does not mean our fathers back home were uncaring. Indeed, these undertaking were usually done at the blind side of our fathers, and only satisfied our desires to increase our incomes by our own efforts.

It is also a mark of the man, that he was humble enough, despite his family circumstances, to engage in casual, temporary work opportunities to supplement his scholarship funds, etc.

Indeed, it is those life experiences that have grounded Bawumia as a humble, down to earth person, despite the high positions he has occupied in his adult life.