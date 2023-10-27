Deputy Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Malik Basintale, has stated Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as a New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, cannot be a threat in the 2024 election.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, Malik was confident that the NDC is not worried about Dr Bawumia’s candidature.

This comes after the Director of Communications for Dr Bawumia’s campaign, Nana Akomea, said a contest between the Vice President and Mr Mahama will be the real showdown.

The State Transport Corporation (STC) boss added that, a vote for Dr Bawumia will give the NPP a new face.

But to Malik, the Vice President cannot in any way be a new face, given that he served in the incumbent government hence there won’t be any showdown in 2024..

In his view, the campaign team should focus on the primaries set for November 4, where there is a possibility of a showdown.

“Bawumia is never a new face, and for now, they have a showdown on November 4, so we can only talk about a real showdown after the primaries,” he said.

Political analysts have predicted that the 2024 election would be between former President, John Mahama and Dr Bawumia amidst claims that the economist would be a major thorn in the flesh of the NDC in their quest to return to power.

But the NDC has argued that, with Bawumia as NPP flagbearer, the 2024 elections will be a cool chop.

Meanwhile, the NPP will hold its presidential election on Saturday, November 4 with four candidates vying for the slot.

The four contenders, including Dr Bawumia, are Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, Dr. Owusu Afriyie-Akoto, former Agriculture Minister and former Mampong MP; Thomas Addai Nimoh.

The much-anticipated election has been predicted by many to be a one-horse race, with Dr Bawumia touted as the forerunner despite indications in a poll by Global Info Analytics that there is likely to be a run-off.

ALSO READ: