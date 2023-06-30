The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has inaugurated the vetting committee for its presidential elections in accordance with Article 10(3)(F)(ii) of the Party’s Constitution.

The National Steering Committee, acting for and on behalf of the National Council, at its emergency meeting held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, and upon further stakeholder consultations, appointed former Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye as Chairman of the committee.

The General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, on Friday, June 30, 2023, inaugurated the committee at the party’s Headquarters.

Mr Kodua reiterated the need to uphold the Party’s Constitution and urged the Committee members to ensure a free, fair and transparent vetting process.

Other members of the committee include Roads Minister; Kwasi Amoako Atta, former NPP Treasurer; Stephen Abankwa Sekyere, Akuapem North MP; Osei Bonsu Amoah and Presidential staffer; Lord Oblitey Commey.

The rest are; Lawyer Frank Davies, former Women’s Organiser, Rita Talata Asobayire, Chairman of NPP Council of Elders; Hackman Owusu-Agyeman and former GRA Board Chairperson; Adelaide Ahwireng.

Aside from being a committee member, Mr Amoah has been appointed the Spokesperson for the Committee.

NPP Director for Research and Elections, Evans Nimako, has also been appointed as Secretary to the committee.

